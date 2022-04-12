Billings Fire Department asks residents to stay off roads as Tuesday's snowstorm continues to bury city

A foot of snow had already fallen on Billings by 10:30 Tuesday morning, clogging streets and snarling what traffic was on the roads.

In response, the Billings Fire Department has asked residents who don't have somewhere to be to stay off the roads.

"The dispatch center is being inundated with phone calls and police, fire, and emergency services are being stretched thin," said Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer. "The fire department has extra resources on to assist."

Additionally, the Billings Public Works has activated its residential plowing, meaning crews will be out clearing neighborhood streets today and through the rest of the week. Plow crews began in the Heights this morning and will next move south and then west until they finish on the far West End.

Montana State University Billings announced just before 11 a.m. it was cancelling classes and closing campus for the day due to the weather.

According to the National Weather Service, snow has been falling at rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour all morning. NWS forecasts another 2 to 3 inches this afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

