Billings Fire Department carries out late-night Heights ditch rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Fire Department helped pull a man out of the Billings Bench Water Association ditch early Tuesday morning.

A group of about four people had congregated along the BBWA ditch near North 22nd Street when the fire department was dispatched to the area shortly after 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a woman tipped out of her wheelchair on a muddy two-track road south of the ditch, and a man in the ditch struggling to get out as he held onto someone on the south side of the ditch, according to Battalion Chief Ed Regele.

Another person with the group on the other side of the ditch called 911 for help. Police might have located him in the area of Mountainview Boulevard, Regele said.

"We were able to assist them getting out. They were able to walk out on their own, it was just a muddy mess," Regele said.

The scene in general was confusing, according to the battalion chief.

"They weren't super clear as to what they were actually doing up there," Regele said.

One person was taken to an area hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.