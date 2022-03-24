Billings Fire Department considers backup ambulance

Billings, the largest city in Montana, owns no ambulance and it's become a cause for consternation within the Billings Fire Department.

Currently, medical service calls to the city are handled by the private medical transportation company, American Medical Response or AMR.

"Our relationship with AMR is really good right now," said Jason Banfield, assistant fire chief of emergency medical services for the fire department. "But AMR is not obligated to serve our community."

The concern is ensuring the fire department has a better safety net in place, said Fire Chief Pepper Valdez.

The Billings Fire Department is weighing whether to acquire some type of backup medical transport vehicle should AMR be unable to respond to a call or should it end its services in Billings.

The two fire officials spoke to the Billings City Council earlier this week, seeking direction as the department begins work on creating its mobile medical response teams, one of the new programs to be funded by the $7.1 million public safety mill levy passed by voters in November.

The mobile response teams was a strategy outlined for the fire department last year by the Center For Public Safety Management. Instead of sending out a full fire truck and crew on certain calls, the department would use a mobile response team crewed by two emergency medical technicians riding in a smaller vehicle.

The fire department wonders if that vehicle should be some type of SUV or if it needs to be a small rig outfitted for medical transportation.

Part of the problem is that the city has no contract with AMR. Instead, Billings formed its partnership with the medical transport company through a city ordinance the council passed in 1994.

The ordinance requires AMR to respond to 90% of calls within 8 minutes in Billings, but the company is under no contractual obligation to operate in the city. They could walk away tomorrow if they wanted, Valdez said.

This ordinance-based arrangement was highlighted by the Center For Public Safety Management report as unusual and something the city should look at changing. And so the city's legal department is working with the fire department to create a contract for medical response services that the city would then put out to bid with city council approval.

The study also called for putting in place a priority-based emergency dispatch system at the city's 911 call center. Priority dispatch means 911 dispatchers with training evaluate calls as they come in to decide which need the most immediate response.

That's helped the fire department, which receives almost 20,000 service calls a year, reduce by 10% to 15% the number of calls to which it responds, Banfield said.

Part of that reduction has come from AMR agreeing to respond to basic life support calls. In the past, it only responded to the more serious advanced life support calls.

Complicating medical transport for both AMR and the city are the smaller communities in the county.

No state law requires municipalities or counties to offer emergency medical services and less than half of Yellowstone County's rural communities have some type of EMS program. The result is they have to rely on those communities that do, like Billings, Lockwood, Worden and Laurel.

Those services are provided through a county-sponsored mutual aid agreement.

But as the volume of calls grows throughout the county, AMR is increasingly responding to mutual aid calls outside the city, sometimes delaying AMR response to in-city calls.

"What we're trying to do now...is sit down with every single agency in the county and figure out what it is they can and cannot provide," Valdez said.

In the meantime, Billing City Council will look at appropriating some of the public safety mill levy money on buying an ambulance-like vehicle for the fire department's new mobile response team.

