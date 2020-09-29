Billings Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week online

Due to the pandemic, the Billings Fire Department will not offer its traditional Fire Prevention Week activities, including fire station open house events and school presentations at the Lincoln Center.

Instead, the fire department has developed a series of online educational tools to help spread the fire safety word during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4-10. The six videos, each featuring a specific fire prevention topic, were made in-house by Billings firefighters, including the editing and production, according to an email from the fire department.