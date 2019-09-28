Coinciding with National Fire Prevention Week taking place Oct. 6-12, the Billings Fire Department will begin fire prevention activities the week of Oct. 1 and continue through Oct. 16.
This year’s theme is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!” It focuses on the importance of home fire escape planning, according to a press release from the fire department.
From Oct. 1-4, the department will reach out to over 1,400 second graders including public, private- and home-schooled children in the Billings service area during events at the Lincoln Center.
Starting Monday, Oct. 7, community members are invited to fire station open house events. (Large groups are encouraged to schedule tours by calling 657-8423.)
You have free articles remaining.
Billings Fire Department fire station open houses are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 7: Station 2, 501 S. 28th St.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: Station 4, 475 Sixth St. W.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9: Station 3, 1928 17th St. W.
- Thursday, Oct. 10: Station 5, 605 S. 24th St. W.
- Friday, Oct. 11: Station 6, 1601 St. Andrews Drive.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15: Station 7, 1501 54th St. W.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: Station 1, 2305 Eighth Ave. N.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week activities, call the fire department at 657-8423.