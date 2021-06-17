Billings Fire Department plans public closures for July 4

The Billings Fire Department plans to close public areas along the Rims as well as Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The closures will include the public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, to and including Zimmerman Park. Closures will begin the morning of July 4 at 5 a.m. and will remain in effect until the morning of July 5.

Vehicle, bike, and pedestrian access is prohibited during this period. The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police and Billings Fire Department will have active patrols along the closed areas.

Fireworks information

The Billings City Code prohibits the sale, use, and possession of fireworks within the city limits. At this time, there is one public fireworks display planned in Billings located at the MetraPark upper parking lot.

The sale, use, and possession of fireworks is legal in county areas outside the city limits. Use caution when using fireworks in rural areas, be aware of your surroundings, and obtain permission when entering private property.

If you plan to use fireworks, please exercise caution and observe the following safety measures:

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Always have water handy (hose or buckets of water).

Only use fireworks as intended. Do not alter them or combine them.

Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and soak the dud in a bucket of water).

Use fireworks in green areas away from dry grass, forests, and structures.

Children should be supervised by adults.

Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Observe local laws.

Use common sense when using fireworks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0