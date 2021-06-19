Billings Fire Department prepares for a busier future

Rash, who's been sick with bronchitis, was unable to comment for this story. But Valdez described his boss' management style as inclusive. Rash recognizes the individual talents and expertise of his firefighters and he listens to the feedback they give, Valdez said.

"When you allow people to have some say, to buy in, it gives us a better (result)," he said. Morale improves and the department functions better as a whole, which means they're serving the community better, he said.

"What we feel like is, we've healed ourselves internally," he added.

Which means the fire department can focus on external factors that impact performance and create more efficient ways for how firefighters do their jobs, he said.

To help, the city commissioned a study from the Center For Public Safety Management, based in Washington, D.C., to identify places where the department could change, adapt and refine how it conducts its operations.

One of the first items the report explored was the high number of calls the fire department responds to. Its "predominant workload" is medical calls, which account for nearly 74 percent of its call activity, the report found.