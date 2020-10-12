Billings Fire Department receives $300K federal grant for hazmat detecting drones

Billings firefighters can now purchase a small fleet of drones designed specifically for search-and-rescue operations and assessing accidents involving hazardous materials.

A federal $300,000 grant awarded by the Department of Homeland Security and distributed through the state will be used to buy drones equipped with thermal senors and gaseous material monitors.

The drones' thermal sensors would be used for search and rescue and the gas monitors would be used to detect hazardous materials escaping from crash sites like train derailments or accidents at industrial sites.

The Billings Fire Department partners with a number of regional rural fire departments in eastern Montana as part of a rural hazmat team. The partnership gives these rural fire departments access to the drones and their equipment, along with other specialized tools.

Billings is one of five recognized regions in the state that partners with the rural fire departments around it for hazmat operations. The other regions include Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.

The Billings City Council gave approval for receiving the grant at its meeting Monday night, and with its approval council members asked specific questions about how the drones would be used and who would fly them.