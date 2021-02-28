Billings Fire Department responds to Sunday morning basement fire on Terry Avenue

A basement fire in a Terry Avenue residence began while multiple people were inside the structure, but no injuries were reported, according to the Billings Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 9:14 a.m. on the 100 block of Terry Avenue and BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson estimated crews had it under control within 20 minutes.

The first crews on scene encountered heavy smoke and fire.

Basement fires can burn particularly hot, according to Johnson, who said the location caused a little bit of difficulty for firefighters. Crews were eventually able to make their way inside the building and hit the fire directly with water.

Johnson said that five fire engines, one truck, and the department's mobile air unit were among the resources dispatched to the incident.

The battalion chief said the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal and the Billings Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.