A valve that was shut off resulted in multiple fire hydrants not functioning Saturday night during a house fire in the Cherry Creek Homes mobile home park, according to the Billings Fire Department.
The lack of water supply to the hydrants was discovered as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that burned through a mobile home, destroying the interior and killing multiple pets.
The battalion chief on scene Saturday night, Darrek Mitchell, had said during the fire response that the blaze was knocked down before the hydrant issue was discovered, but that the fire rekindled as firefighters tested a second nearby hydrant that also wasn't functioning.
Engine tanks and tender trucks, which carry their own limited supply of water, were used to contain the fire.
Testing done Monday morning determined the switched off valve affected only Lapin Street, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Spini said. After the valve, opened the hydrants again were functional, Spini said.
The water lines, valves and other infrastructure in Cherry Creek are privately owned by the mobile home park.
"They're responsible for maintaining them," Spini said. "They don't know how it got shut off."
Spini said the issue appeared accidental and that following the testing the fire department has no other immediate plans related to the issue.
Water is supplied to Cherry Creek from the Billings Heights Water District.
The fire department's investigation determined the fire Saturday night was accidental and caused by a gas valve that failed in a natural gas fire place. The wood paneling behind the fireplace ignited, causing the fire to spread.
You have free articles remaining.
The owner of the mobile home that burned, Chad Morrison, remained emotional Monday morning, crying at times as he described his situation. Neither the mobile home nor its contents were insured.
For the past several years Morrison had lived with a woman at 32 Lapin St. where they had numerous pets including a pug named Rick, a Pomeranian named Fred, four ferrets, a guinea pig and a fish. All died as a result of the fire.
He was not home when the fire happened and she was out of town, Morrison said. The fire department estimated the value of the property and contents lost at $35,000.
Morrison said he does maintenance work at the mobile home park. He said he knows that the hydrant issue has led to criticism of the Cherry Creek owners, Jock and Kathy Clause. He defended them and said knowing how hard this has hit him they've offered to help him out going forward.
"They're good people," he said.
Morrison said he has a place to stay and is now focused on trying to help out the woman he had been living with. The public can donate to help both people at the Cherry Creek front office. Dawna Webster, a front office assistant, said the most pressing issue right now is that the woman displaced by the fire needs a place to stay.
"People know that bad things happen to good people, and we have a really large community here," Webster said of why she was organizing the donation drive. "Trying to take care of people within our community is really important to us."
Morrison was working Monday to board up windows. He said he was able to salvage some clothing from the fire, but it's unclear what else, if anything, can be saved.