Billings firefighter's gear stolen from car

The City of Billings is asking the public for help in recovering a city firefighter's gear that was stolen from their car overnight Friday.

The items included the firefighter's coat, pants, boots and hat stuffed inside a red duffle bag. The bag was in the car's backseat.

"If the bag is found, it can be dropped off at any Billings fire station, no questions asked," the City of Billings said in a press release Monday.

"The thief likely took it not realizing what was inside of the bag, which is of no use to everyday citizens."

A police report has been filed but no information about the suspect is available the city stated.