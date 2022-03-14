Billings firefighters place high in stair-climbing cancer fundraiser in Seattle

At least 11 Billings Fire Department firefighters traveled to Seattle over the weekend to compete in the "Conquer Cancer Stair Climb" competition.

The event is a fundraiser in the battle against leukemia and lymphoma.

Firefighters dressed in full fire gear including boots, coats, helmet, gloves and breathing apparatus – weighing 60 pounds or more - run up the stairs of the Columbia Center in Seattle, the tallest building in the West.

The race covers 69 flights of stairs, at least 1,396 steps, and gains nearly 800 feet in elevation. Winners in the past have made the trip in anywhere from 11 minutes to 15 minutes.

The Billings team included Shawn O'Brien, Andy Ekblad, Halley Evenson, Mike Gates, Lori Johnson, Josiah Lassloffy, Cory Letendre, Mike Ritter, Matt Starin, Pete Sulser and Cameron Abell. The team raised more than $20,000 for cancer research and treatment.

All of BFD’s participants finished in the top 16%, according to Mike Parnell who attended the event.

Contestants must raise their own funds and pay their own way to Seattle. In all, participating firefighters from across the country raised more than $1.7 million. In all, the competition has raised more than $22 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0