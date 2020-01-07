{{featured_button_text}}
Dog rescue

Max waits to be rescued after falling from the Rimrocks and breaking his leg at Swords Park. The Billings Fire Department used rapelling equipment to stage a dog rescue on Tuesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings Fire Department crews were busy Tuesday afternoon trying to rescue a dog named Max that had fallen off the Rimrocks.

Battalion Chief Ed Regele said firefighters were working with the owner to calm the dog enough that it could be safely pulled back up with a harnessed firefighter.

Regele said it was possible the dog, which appeared to be a black lab, had broken a leg.

The Billings Fire Department used rapelling equipment to stage a dog rescue on the Billings Rimrocks at Swords Park on Tuesday. The dog, Max, fell from the cliff after it ran from his owner.

Speaking around 4:20 p.m., Regele said his crews had been on scene for an estimated 30-45 minutes. Regele believed the dog had been off leash, walking with its owner along the edge of the Rims at Swords Park, when it fell roughly 25 feet.

Two firefighters rappelled down to the dog and were attempting to calm it so it could be hoisted up. The dog’s owner, who declined to comment, was on the top of the Rims calling to it. 

Regele estimated that each year, the department responds to “ballpark a dozen” calls for reports of people falling off the Rims, but that Rims rescues for pets were significantly less common.

