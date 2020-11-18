Billings firefighters rescue woman stuck on the Rims

The Billings Fire Department rescued a woman who was stuck on the Rims at Swords Park Wednesday afternoon.

Billings firefighters began the rescue after a passerby spotted the woman trapped on a ledge around 4:30, according to BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson.

Johnson said the firefighter sent by BFD edged around the side of the cliff to reach the woman, who was then talked through putting on a safety harness. Both were unharmed by the end of the rescue.

Personnel with American Medical Response and the Billings Police Department also responded to the scene. After being brought safely away from the ledge, Billings police transported the woman to a local hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, according to a Tweet from BPD Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

The woman is in her 20s, and was likely under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to BPD.

