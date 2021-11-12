Billings firefighters stretched thin by blazes Friday morning

Two structure fires burning in Billings early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage, a shed and sent at least one person to the hospital.

The two calls, one near Grand Avenue and Shiloh Road and the other southwest of Billings off South Frontage Road, resulted in all available Billings Fire Department units responding. Crews managed to quickly douse the flames at both locations.

“It’s been a busy morning here at the fire department,” said BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon.

At around 5:30 a.m., BFD received a call of an attached garage burning at a home on the 800 block of Paintbrush Place, Lyon told the Gazette. The response included four engines and two water tenders, and firefighters contained most of the fire to just the garage. No first responders or residents at the home were injured.

About 20 minutes after dispatching crews to the garage fire, drivers on South Frontage Road reported a shed burning near a residence on Quest Avenue. Units from both the South Side and the Heights arrived at the fire, Lyon said, which destroyed the shed before first responded extinguished it.