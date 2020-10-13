Billings fixes DEQ violations at its new wastewater treatment plant

Earlier this year, the city's new wastewater treatment plant released into the Yellowstone River more waste than allowed by the state's environmental regulations.
Officially, the new Billings Water Reclamation Facility was cited with a significant category 1 noncompliance violation by exceeding its average monthly effluent limits.
In layman's terms, it means the city inadvertently released into the Yellowstone too much of the bacteria used by the treatment plant to break down solid waste.
"We don't take these lightly at all," Louis Engels, water quality division manager for the city, said of the violations.
The violations were logged between January and March. When a violation occurs, the city has 24 hours to report the incident verbally with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and then five days to file a written report. The violations are tracked on the EPA's ECHO website, short for Enforcement and Compliance History Online.
Since the incident at the beginning of the year, the treatment plant has had no significant category 1 violations.
"Currently, we're in complete compliance," he said, which was reflected on the EPA's site.
Engels explained that a pair of issues factored into the treatment plant's violation. First was the construction of the new plant.
The new $75 million wastewater treatment plant was built to help Billings clean its wastewater more efficiently and to better meet new standards for wastewater treatment by the state.
The state DEQ now requires municipalities to remove nitrogen and phosphates from wastewater and the new plant was designed specifically to do that. In fact, it will turn those nutrients into pellets that the city can then sell as fertilizer.
As the new plant was coming online, the city was still managing the operations of the old wastewater treatment plant. Complicating that shift of operations is that city residents don't stop using their bathrooms, and businesses don't stop needing to dispose of their waste.
"You can never slow it down," Engels said.
While managing both during the transition, the treatment plant had its category 1 violation.
The second complication was the time of year, Engels said.
Before the city can release the treated, clarified wastewater back into the Yellowstone River it goes through a rigorous cleansing process that involves certain types of bacteria to consume and break down solid waste. Engels compares it to probiotics, the good bacteria that helps the body digest food.
The materials broken down by the good bacteria form a kind of sludge that sinks to the bottom of the treatment plant's water clarification chamber and the clarified water is then released back into the river.
When the weather turns cold, that bacteria works slower and the solids it's supposed to break down can bind together with the bad bacteria, keeping the material from settling in the bottom of the tank.
And that's what happened earlier this year. The good bacteria failed to act properly and, rather than settle in the bottom of the tank, a mass of that bacteria — known as total suspended solids — escaped through the outflow with the water and into the Yellowstone River, Engels said.
With colder weather now approaching and the city fully operating out of the new wastewater plant, engineers are working to ensure all its operations function properly.
"Obviously, we're going to do everything we can to keep it from happening again," Engels said.
Part of that involved bringing in an expert over the summer who helped crews learn to better utilize the good bacteria in cold weather months.
"We have some tools now that will allow us to identify early warning signs," Engels said.
