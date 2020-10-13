Billings fixes DEQ violations at its new wastewater treatment plant

Engels explained that a pair of issues factored into the treatment plant's violation. First was the construction of the new plant.

The new $75 million wastewater treatment plant was built to help Billings clean its wastewater more efficiently and to better meet new standards for wastewater treatment by the state.

The state DEQ now requires municipalities to remove nitrogen and phosphates from wastewater and the new plant was designed specifically to do that. In fact, it will turn those nutrients into pellets that the city can then sell as fertilizer.

As the new plant was coming online, the city was still managing the operations of the old wastewater treatment plant. Complicating that shift of operations is that city residents don't stop using their bathrooms, and businesses don't stop needing to dispose of their waste.

"You can never slow it down," Engels said.

While managing both during the transition, the treatment plant had its category 1 violation.

The second complication was the time of year, Engels said.