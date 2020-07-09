Billings Flying Service owner uses helicopter for late night Yellowstone River rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A boater who became stranded on an island in the Yellowstone River late Wednesday night was flown to shore in a helicopter by Billings Flying Service owner Gary Blain.

The Billings Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response had all responded to the situation after the call for the stranded boater came in at around midnight.

The boater had some kind of mechanical issue and had run aground on a sandbar. He was able to get safely to higher ground on a nearby island, which BFD Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said was just west of Mullowney Lane.

Blain became involved in the rescue after local agencies requested access to the river through the nearby Blain's Mobile Home Court.

"Because of Billings Flying Service's very generous help, we were able to avoid having left the boater on the island until this morning when it would have been light enough for the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office to bring their rescue boat," Lyon said.

The fire department does not operate water rescue craft at night, and the battalion chief added that to his understanding the sheriff's office does not typically operate their rescue boat after dark either.