Billings food bank braces for increased use, grapples with strained staff

Working with a shoestring team at the Billings Food Bank, Sheryle Shandy said she wasn’t sure what the next few weeks would hold for the nonprofit that provides food assistance to the Billings area.
On Monday Shandy, the executive director of the food bank, said the coming week would be used to assess the COVID-19 situation and devise a plan for the food bank.
A large concern is protecting the staff and volunteers at the food bank, all of whom are at a higher risk for becoming seriously ill with the new coronavirus.
People who are at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 can be adults 60 years and older, people who have severe chronic medical conditions, and those who are taking medicine that can suppress or compromise the immune system.
“Everyone here, except for one person, is over 60,” Shandy said. “We run (the food bank) with five employees and then volunteers who are mostly retired people. They shouldn’t be putting themselves in harm’s way.”
The food bank doesn’t have the resources to begin delivering groceries, she said. Delivering food boxes to people waiting outside of the food bank seemed unrealistic given current staffing limitations, she said.
“We can’t spread our people that thin,” she said, adding that some volunteers had already called in Monday.
Shandy said the food bank is in need of volunteers and encouraged younger people, who are not at as high of a risk to become seriously ill with the new virus, to consider lending a hand.
People who are sick or may be in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 should stay home, according to CDC guidelines.
For now, the food bank will continue to operate mostly as normal for at least the coming week while implementing extra cleaning and sanitation, Shandy said.
Patrons are being let in to the food bank one at a time to shop and collect their food box, she said. Each shopping cart and surface is being cleaned and disinfected between clients.
The food bank has already seen an increase in use.
"We're blowing through inventory pretty fast," she said on Wednesday. "We've seen a lot of people that have been recently laid off. We had a mom come in who is a waitress and has never had to ask for help before."
Shandy said she was worried about supplies if more and more people turn to the food bank.
"We're not set up to supply 100% of somebody's nutritional needs," she said. "We're an emergency place for a few days."
The food bank will keep its doors open as long as there is inventory, she said. Shandy encouraged monetary donations to the food bank to help with resupply efforts.
While food donations are always welcome, momentary donations allow the food bank to buy specific items.
Family Service, which also provides meals to the Billings area, announced shortened hours of operation and the temporary closure of its thrift store through the end of the month. The donation drive-thru is also closed.
Client Services will be open for food services only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, other programs will be discontinued, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
Senior commodities and delivery of food boxes for seniors would still be offered. Family Service is also in need of financial assistance, people can donate through its website.
To prepare your home for a quarantine, the Department of Homeland Security suggests you store a two-week supply of water and food. Non-perishables like rice, pasta, beans and canned goods can be the foundation of your food supply.
The food bank's Easter community dinner is canceled, but people can call and reserve a meal to be delivered to their homes. The food bank is currently in need of extra volunteers to help prep, package and deliver the holiday meals.
Other community meals or events at the food bank will likely be canceled for the foreseeable future.
The food bank will continue to prepare breakfast and sack lunches, which they distribute to local organizations like St. Vincent De Paul, Habitat for Humanity and Tumbleweed.
If the food bank does close, Shandy said they’d use that time to repaint, repair and deep clean the facility.