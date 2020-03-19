Billings food bank braces for increased use, grapples with strained staff

Shandy said the food bank is in need of volunteers and encouraged younger people, who are not at as high of a risk to become seriously ill with the new virus, to consider lending a hand.

People who are sick or may be in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 should stay home, according to CDC guidelines.

For now, the food bank will continue to operate mostly as normal for at least the coming week while implementing extra cleaning and sanitation, Shandy said.

Patrons are being let in to the food bank one at a time to shop and collect their food box, she said. Each shopping cart and surface is being cleaned and disinfected between clients.

The food bank has already seen an increase in use.

"We're blowing through inventory pretty fast," she said on Wednesday. "We've seen a lot of people that have been recently laid off. We had a mom come in who is a waitress and has never had to ask for help before."

Shandy said she was worried about supplies if more and more people turn to the food bank.

"We're not set up to supply 100% of somebody's nutritional needs," she said. "We're an emergency place for a few days."