Billings Food Bank hosts Farm to Trunk distribution July 29 and 30

The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes July 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

Please wear a mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries to your car. This is a request made by the volunteers. 

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call 406-259-2856.

