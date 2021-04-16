 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Food Bank hosts farm to trunk distribution

Billings Food Bank hosts farm to trunk distribution

The Billings Food Bank will distribute food boxes April 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

People are asked to wear a mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call (406) 259-2856.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police chief: Indianapolis shaken by mass shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News