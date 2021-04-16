Billings Food Bank hosts farm to trunk distribution

The Billings Food Bank will distribute food boxes April 19-21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please be courteous and respect these limits so as many families in our community who need assistance may be served.

People are asked to wear a mask in the car when volunteers deliver groceries. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with food distribution, please call (406) 259-2856.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0