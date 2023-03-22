Billings Food Bank has put out the call for those looking to sign up for a voucher to receive a food box for the Easter holiday.

To receive a voucher for a food box, visit the Billings Food Bank at 2112 4th Ave. N. from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to sign up for an Easter box is April 5 at noon. Bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for all household members, and proof of a residential address.

Our drive-thru distribution at the Billings Food Bank for those with vouchers is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 6 and 7. Call (406) 259-2856 with questions — or to order a meal delivered to your residence on Easter Sunday.

If you’d like to volunteer to help distribute or deliver food, please call and sign up.