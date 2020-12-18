 Skip to main content
Billings Food Bank offers Christmas dinner

Billings Food Bank Christmas dinner

Volunteers fill containers with food at the Billings Food Bank before delivering them to people on Christmas Day in 2018. Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Day again this year. Limited delivery is also available. To request the Christmas meal, call the food bank at 259-2856 before noon Dec. 23.

The Billings Food Bank offers Christmas meals for pickup or limited delivery at no cost to recipients.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, executive director of Billings Food Bank, in an email.

Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Limited delivery is also available. Meals will be delivered around noon on Christmas Day. On-site dining will not be available this year. Meals must be requested by noon on Wednesday.

The food bank also seeks volunteers to help with meal packaging and delivery.

To request a meal or to volunteer, call 259-2856.

