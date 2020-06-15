Billings Food Bank offers free Father's Day meal delivery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings Food Bank is offering Father’s Day meals delivered at no cost to recipients. Meals will be delivered around noon on Sunday, June 21.

The meal includes hand-carved roasted prime rib, with au jus and creamy horseradish, tossed green salad with ranch dressing, roasted baby red potatoes with rosemary and garlic, green beans almondine, dinner roll with butter, and dessert, prepared by Chef David Maplethorpe of the Fortin Culinary Center.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, executive director of Billings Food Bank, in a press release.

To receive a meal, call 259-2856 by Friday, June 19, and place your name on the list. The food bank will also accept phone calls between 8-10 a.m. on June 21.

