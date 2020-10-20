 Skip to main content
Billings Food Bank ranks in national top 100

Billings Food Bank ranks in national top 100

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Billings Food Bank recently was ranked in the top 100 Food Banks nationwide in revenue generation by the Food Bank News, an organization providing news and information to the charitable food system. Billings Food Bank ranked 91st overall, and sixth among independent food banks and was the only food bank in Montana to make the list. Billings Food Bank operates with expenses less than 2% of its revenue.

Billings Food Bank was established in 1982 and has grown steadily through the years. The Billings Food Bank distributes more than 14 million pounds of food annually, according to a news release from the organization. Most recently, the Billings Food Bank has served those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis through its Farm-to-Trunk food distribution program.

The Billings Food Bank is located at 2112 Fourth Ave. N. More information is available online at billingsfoodbank.com.

