Billings Food Bank receives $500,000 grant for warehouse renovation

The Billings Food Bank has been selected to receive a $500,000 Community Development Grant to rehabilitate and expand its warehouse/garage at 218 N. 16th St.

In a Dec. 1 letter from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Yellowstone County officials were notified of the award, which comes from federal CARES Act funds administered by the state. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress passed in 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheryle Shandy, executive director of the Billings Food Bank, said the grant will be used to repair and insulate the roof of the former mechanic garage and close in the building so contractors are able to work during winter to complete major interior remodeling.

When the 16th Street Project is finished, the renovated building will feature a large reception area to accommodate 1,000 guests, café, meeting room, food processing and packaging kitchen, outdoor patio, 12 restrooms, and dressing rooms for special events, such as weddings.

“The renovation will triple our capacity for food service and serve as a community gathering place,” Shandy said in a press release. “We have owned this building for a long time. We parked our trucks in it and stored equipment there. This is a perfect opportunity to convert it to usable space and expand our presence in our neighborhood.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0