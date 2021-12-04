 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Food Bank receives $500,000 grant for warehouse renovation
top story

Billings Food Bank receives $500,000 grant for warehouse renovation

2021 Community of Giving

An artist's rendering shows the planned remodel of the Billings Food Bank's warehouse/garage building located at 218 N. 16th St.

 Courtesy image

The Billings Food Bank has been selected to receive a $500,000 Community Development Grant to rehabilitate and expand its warehouse/garage at 218 N. 16th St.

In a Dec. 1 letter from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Yellowstone County officials were notified of the award, which comes from federal CARES Act funds administered by the state. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress passed in 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheryle Shandy, executive director of the Billings Food Bank, said the grant will be used to repair and insulate the roof of the former mechanic garage and close in the building so contractors are able to work during winter to complete major interior remodeling.

When the 16th Street Project is finished, the renovated building will feature a large reception area to accommodate 1,000 guests, café, meeting room, food processing and packaging kitchen, outdoor patio, 12 restrooms, and dressing rooms for special events, such as weddings.

“The renovation will triple our capacity for food service and serve as a community gathering place,” Shandy said in a press release. “We have owned this building for a long time. We parked our trucks in it and stored equipment there. This is a perfect opportunity to convert it to usable space and expand our presence in our neighborhood.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News