Billings Food Bank to deliver Father's Day meals

The Billings Food Bank is offering Father’s Day meals delivered at no cost to recipients. To receive a meal, simply call 259-2856 by Friday, June 18 and place your name on the list.

Meals may be picked up at the Food Bank or they will be delivered around noon on Sunday, June 20th. Volunteers are needed to assist with distribution. Please call 259-2856 to volunteer.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call if Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, executive director of Billings Food Bank.

