Billings Food Bank to host Farm to Trunk distribution May 5-7

The Billings Food Bank is distributing food boxes May 5, 6, and 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot at 2112 Fourth Avenue N. Everyone is eligible to receive these items. Please be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue. There is a one car/one box limit. Please respect these limits so as many families as possible in our community who need assistance may be served.