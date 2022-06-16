Billing's Food Bank to provide Father's Day meals

The Billings Food Bank is offering Father’s Day meals delivered at no cost to recipients. To receive a meal for those living in the household, simply call 259-2856 by Friday, June 17th and place your name on the list. Meals may be picked up at the Food Bank or they will be delivered around noon on Sunday, June 19th. Volunteers are needed to assist with distribution. Please call 259-2856 to volunteer.

“In a time when social distancing has kept families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, Executive Director of Billings Food Bank.

For more than 40 years, Billings Food Bank has served those less fortunate in our community and region. Most recently, The Billings Food Bank served the community through its Farm to Trunk food distribution program and other services provided to those in need. The Billings Food Bank is an independent food bank listed in the top 100 food banks in the nation. Billings Food Bank earned this distinction because of the depth of services they provide at approximately 2% operating cost.; 98% of donations go directly to those in need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0