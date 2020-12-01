Billings Food Bank to receive $25K from Delta Dental

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently announced that it is giving $25,000 to the Billings Food Bank. The announcement came on Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages people and organizations to do good, which has deeper resonance amid the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food banks are skyrocketing like never before,” said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. “Fighting food insecurity is not only the right thing to do for our communities during these trying times, but it also aligns with our mission to promote oral health.”

According to a press release from Delta Dental, its Community Care Foundation will give $2.5 million to food banks across 15 states and Washington, D.C. This is in addition to $11 million in previously awarded grants in response to COVID-19. Foundation support in 2020 totals nearly $15 million, including $130,000 to nonprofits in Montana.

