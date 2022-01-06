Billings 'franchise fees' were illegally collected for decades, judge rules

“After engaging in four years of expensive and needless litigation, the city should refund the money it illegally extracted from taxpayers,” he said.

The city is being represented by Doug James of the Billings law firm Moulton Bellingham. He did not return calls for comment Thursday.

The illegal franchise fees were collected as late as the summer of 2018, about the time the original lawsuit was filed.

Part of District Court Judge Mike Salvangi’s Wednesday ruling in the case includes an injunction preventing the city from imposing these types of taxes in the future.

A particularly vexing paradox for city residents in the lawsuit is that they wind up paying whether they win or lose. If they lose they may have to pay attorneys’ fees. If they win, the city — which is funded by residents — may be forced to rebate some of the millions collected illegally, and pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees. To come up with that kind of money, city officials have warned they may have to cut services, including public safety.