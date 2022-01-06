Billings 'franchise fees' were illegally collected for decades, judge rules

The so-called “franchise fees” Billings charged residents over several decades were illegal, a judge has ruled in a class action lawsuit that has now dragged on for more than four years.
In 1992, the city began charging a 4% fee on top of the regular rates city residents were paying for services like water, sewer and garbage removal. Over time, the fees potentially generated as much as $50 million for the city’s general fund.
Franchise fees are typically collected by municipalities when a third-party franchise, like a utility company, uses public property to provide its service. In this case, there was no third-party franchise providing public works services, something city officials acknowledged when the fee was first imposed, court records state.
A group of six Billings residents sued the city in 2018 calling the franchise fee an illegal sales tax. Since the the suit has expanded to a class action and attorneys’ fees are approaching $1.5 million. In March of 2018, plaintiffs’ attorney Mathew Monforton offered to settle the case with the city for $20,000.
Already, the city and plaintiffs have participated in several unsuccessful settlement conferences and were finally ordered to mediation in May 2020.
With the judge’s latest ruling, the lawsuit will carry on with the hope the city will rebate the illegally collected fees, said Monforton, a Bozeman attorney.
“After engaging in four years of expensive and needless litigation, the city should refund the money it illegally extracted from taxpayers,” he said.
The city is being represented by Doug James of the Billings law firm Moulton Bellingham. He did not return calls for comment Thursday.
The illegal franchise fees were collected as late as the summer of 2018, about the time the original lawsuit was filed.
Part of District Court Judge Mike Salvangi’s Wednesday ruling in the case includes an injunction preventing the city from imposing these types of taxes in the future.
A particularly vexing paradox for city residents in the lawsuit is that they wind up paying whether they win or lose. If they lose they may have to pay attorneys’ fees. If they win, the city — which is funded by residents — may be forced to rebate some of the millions collected illegally, and pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees. To come up with that kind of money, city officials have warned they may have to cut services, including public safety.
At one point in the suit’s long life, Billings attorney John Heenan filed an unsuccessful motion to take over as plaintiffs’ attorney, at no cost, promising to wind down the case as soon as possible.
“The only ones who benefit from this case are the lawyers,” Heenan said at the time.
Monforton’s contention in the suit is that city officials from the beginning knew the franchise fees were illegal.
In 1992, Billings city officials agreed to add a 4% franchise fee onto water and sewage bills, even though there was no franchise. Then-Assistant City Administrator Bruce McCandless saw the fee as an alternative to the unpopular task of seeking a property tax increase.
In 2004, the City Council considered boosting the fees to 5%. McCandless told the Council, if it killed the franchise fee altogether, it would create a 10% reduction in the city’s general fund and 5% reduction in the public safety fund.
That could result in eliminating 40 full-time employees, five police officers, two 911 center operations and reduce firefighter overtime pay, McCandless told the Council.
It wasn’t until 2017 that a city employee finally formally expressed concerns to city officials about the legality of the franchise fee. In May of that year, Public Works Finance Manager Jennifer Duray told then-City Administrator Tina Volek that at least one city resident was preparing to a legal action to halt the illegal fees.
“This is just what we feared,” Volek told her, according to Duray’s testimony.
David Mumford, who was then the Public Works director, had been expressing concerns about the legality of the fee as far back as 2004, but he let it be, assuming “somebody knew what they were doing,” the court record states.
City Council members, including Dan Farmer, had also begun questioning the fee. He called the fee “fundamentally dishonest” and described it as a “very regressive sales tax” that especially hurts the “little guy” and the elderly.