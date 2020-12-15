Billings' frontline healthcare workers receive first vaccine shots

Jason Banfield, a paramedic with the Billings Fire Department, rubbed his shoulder and appeared to smile behind his mask.

"I feel fine," he said.

Banfield was one of a handful of health care workers at Billings' two hospitals who were the first in town to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, which received FDA approval on Friday and arrived in the state on Monday.

Shots were administered first at Billings Clinic at noon on Tuesday; St. Vincent Healthcare is scheduled to administer shots for a handful of workers shortly before 2 p.m.

Billings Clinic Intensive Care Unit physician Dave Pucci was one of those first to receive the vaccine, something he wanted to do too help inspire, or at least motivate others to get the shot as well.

“I will be asking my patients to get it,” he said. “And I didn’t want to ask them to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.”

Banfield said he had personal and professional reasons for volunteering to be part of the first group.

“I have some elderly family members and they lean on my small family,” he said.