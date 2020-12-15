Billings' frontline healthcare workers receive first vaccine shots

Jason Banfield, a paramedic with the Billings Fire Department, rubbed his shoulder and appeared to smile behind his mask.
"I feel fine," he said.
Banfield was one of a handful of health care workers at Billings' two hospitals who were the first in town to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, which received FDA approval on Friday and arrived in the state on Monday.
Shots were administered first at Billings Clinic at noon on Tuesday; St. Vincent Healthcare is scheduled to administer shots for a handful of workers shortly before 2 p.m.
Billings Clinic Intensive Care Unit physician Dave Pucci was one of those first to receive the vaccine, something he wanted to do too help inspire, or at least motivate others to get the shot as well.
“I will be asking my patients to get it,” he said. “And I didn’t want to ask them to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.”
Support Local Journalism
Banfield said he had personal and professional reasons for volunteering to be part of the first group.
“I have some elderly family members and they lean on my small family,” he said.
He wants to make sure they’re protected. As a paramedic, he's frequently dispatched on service calls to people in serious distress.
“I’m responding to COVID-positive homes. I’m on the floor intubating some of these people,” he said.
Ten health care facilities in Montana's seven largest communities are set to receive this week a total of 9,750 doses of the vaccine produced by drug company Pfizer.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, and the first shipment will be used for the first dose. The second shipment is expected to arrive within the 21-day timeframe, Gov. Steve Bullock said at a press conference last week.
At St. Vincent, the health care workers first in line to receive the vaccine are those caring for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and in the emergency department. These include doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, cleaning staff and others.
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the vaccine with an Emergency Use Authorization on Friday for individuals 16 years old and over. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive the authorization, according to the FDA.
Ellen Edlund, the Billings Clinic nurse who battled for her life against COVID-19, carried dual messages as she traveled through a tunnel of c…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.