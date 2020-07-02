Billings garage fall death ruled accidental; investigation remains open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is ongoing into the death of a 49-year-old Billings man believed to have fallen to his death from a downtown parking garage in June, but police do not suspect foul play, and the Yellowstone County coroner said Thursday the death was ruled accidental.

The victim has been identified as George Butch Whiteman Jr.

Police are still waiting on a coroner's report and toxicology report as part of their death investigation, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said Thursday afternoon.

The case will remain active until investigators receive that information. Whiteman was found dead on a downtown sidewalk on the night of June 18. Police responded to the area just before 10 p.m.

The incident happened at the Park I parking garage at 2912 Third Ave. N.

The police department has said Whiteman apparently fell down the stairs of a nearby parking garage and fell through a window before landing on the street below.

Police had said a day after Whiteman's death that foul play was not suspected, and Wooley reiterated that assessment Thursday.

