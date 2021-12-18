Billings Gazette and TDS Fiber offering free access to website

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in our region, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19th though Dec. 26th, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at billingsgazette.com. This program is presented in partnership with TDS Fiber and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.
Since our inception, Billings Gazette Communications has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like TDS Fiber, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.
"We are proud to partner with the Billings Gazette to offer free access to billingsgazette.com. As a lifelong resident of Billings, I appreciate how the Billings Gazette keeps our community informed and connected. At TDS Fiber we want to power those connections with amazing internet service. After you’re done catching up on the news, make sure to head over to TDSFiber.com to register today," said TDS Fiber Field Marketing Manager Daron Olson.
The Gazette has seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at billingsgazette.com. When you visit our site, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.
Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that Billings Gazette Communications has to offer. Thank you to TDS Fiber for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.
Happy Holidays