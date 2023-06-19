The Billings Gazette has been named the top daily newspaper in Montana by the Montana Newspaper Association, a group of more than 80 newspapers in the state.

The Gazette won the top award for the seventh time in eight years. Since 1996, The Gazette has earned the honor 16 times.

The Gazette also received the state newspaper group’s General Excellence award.

In addition, a dramatic photo of a large home destroyed by record flooding in Red Lodge from Gazette photographer Amy Nelson was named Best Photo of the Year. One judge in the contest described the photo as “incredible.”

Gazette staff members also won nine first place awards in categories ranging from breaking news, to outdoors writing and advertising. Staff also won nine second-place awards and five third-place awards.

First place winners and categories include:

- Brett French, Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award, for his piece headlined "Salmon Jammin'," a story about how state officials keep the salmon population in Fort Peck Lake healthy.

- Brett French, Best Sports and Outdoor Column Writing, for a column about the once popular Buehler jet boat, a boat his father once owned. “Unique, fun and a fantastic column,” the judge in this category stated.

- Emily Schabacker, Best Feature Story, for an investigation into how some resourceful members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe promoted economic development on their very rural reservation.

- Rob Rogers, Best Breaking News Coverage. Following a weekend crime spree, the veteran reporter examined what role the disproportionate number of convicts being paroled into Billings may have played.

- James Goosen, Best Front Page.

- Gazette Staff, Best Continuing News Coverage, for their constant reporting on the devastating record flooding that hit south-central Montana in June of last year. The contest judge said this series of flood stories and photos “represents the best of community journalism.”

- Amy Nelson, Best Breaking News Photo, for her photo of a large home being swallowed up by the flooding in Red Lodge.

- Gazette Advertising Department, Best Promotional Ad, for a full-page reproduction of a menorah to mark the anniversary of the Not In Our Town movement.

- Gazette Advertising Department, Best Online Ad.

Second place winners and categories:

- Gazette Advertising Department, Best Promotional Ad

- Larry Mayer, Best Breaking News Photo

- Mike Clark, Best Portrait Photo

- Paul Hamby, Best Investigative Journalism

- Amy Nelson, Best Feature Photo

- Billings Gazette Advertising Department, Best Marketing Campaign

- Paul Hamby, Best Breaking News Coverage

- Jake Iverson, Best Lifestyle Coverage

- Amy Nelson, Best Column Writing

Third place winners and categories:

- Gazette Advertising Department, Best Sponsor Page

- Larry Mayer, Best Breaking News Photo

- Mike Clark, Best Sports Photo

- Gazette Advertising Department, Best Marketing Campaign

- Best Headline Writing, James Goossen, Jade Feldman and Emma Swanson