Billings Gazette news staffers vote to unionize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reporters, copy editors and photographers at the Billings Gazette have voted to unionize, affiliating with the Denver News Guild.

Of 20 staff members eligible to be in the bargaining unit, 18 voted, and the votes were all in favor of affiliating. The voting took place by mail over a three-week period. Votes were tallied Thursday.

Negotiations between the bargaining unit and The Billings Gazette on a labor contract will be scheduled.

“We certainly plan on following the law and bargaining in good faith with the union’s representatives in order to reach a contract that is fair and equitable to all parties,” Gazette President Dave Worstell said. “I’m confident that this decision will not slow down our entire organization’s commitment to producing the quality journalism and content that the readers of The Billings Gazette know and expect.”

“Obviously we’re pleased that the vote was supported unanimously,” said Gazette outdoor reporter Brett French. “We understand this isn’t a cure to all our ills, but we see it as a way to stand up for things that are important in community journalism.”

Love 7 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0