Billings Gazette president recognized for contribution to Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society has awarded Dave Worstell, president of The Billings Gazette, the Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay Award in the Rocky Mountain Area for his outstanding contributions to this year’s Relay for Life of Yellowstone County.

The Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay Awards honor and recognize one community and one individual that embodies the same spirit of Relay for Life that the “Mother of Relay,” Pat Flynn, inspired in Relay participants around the world.

Worstell chaired the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Yellowstone this year and remained focused on ways to raise funds, even in the midst of challenging circumstances. Knowing that the traditional, large, in-person event was not possible for 2020, he had a vision for a luminaria drive-through experience and rallied the community, sponsors, supporters, and participants to embrace the event and support the American Cancer Society. This vision was realized in July as a major city street, 24th Street West, was decorated with over 13,000 luminarias to honor and remember loved ones. The Relay For Life also exceeded its $500,000 fundraising goal and raised over $525,000 to support cancer research, programs and resources.