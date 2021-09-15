Billings Gazette puts its downtown building up for sale at $7.8M

The Billings Gazette will sell its downtown headquarters, listing the 54-year-old building for $7.865 million Wednesday.

"This decision is being made simply because the building is too large for our current needs," said Dave Worstell, the Gazette's president and publisher.

The entire top floor of the 94,000 square-foot building, which once housed the paper's circulation and accounting departments, is now largely empty. The accounting department was the last to move out two years ago when its services were consolidated out of state by Lee Enterprises, the Gazette's owner since 1959.

The ground floor houses the Gazette's newsroom and advertising department, both of which have significantly condensed over the last decade through retirements and buyouts. During that time the Gazette has worked to adjust to abrupt changes in the traditional newspaper industry and to expand its online operations.

In 2007, the Gazette added a new wing to the building to house a new production system that slipped advertising inserts into the daily paper. As circulation of the physical paper has dropped over the years and the Gazette has moved to an increasingly robust online operation the need for the insert machine has diminished.