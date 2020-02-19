Billings Gazette restructures newsroom, eliminating management, adding reporter

The Billings Gazette announced changes to its editorial operation Wednesday.

Editor Darrell Ehrlick and Editorial Page Editor Pat Bellinghausen will be leaving The Gazette.The positions of editor and editorial page editor were eliminated in Billings.

At the same time, Lee Enterprises announced that David McCumber, editor and general manager of The Montana Standard in Butte, will assume the role of regional editor, adding Billings to his oversight of news operations in Butte and Helena.

Chris Jorgensen, who has been City Editor of The Gazette, has been named Local News Editor and will lead day-to-day news operations. He will be assisted by City Editor Alyssa Small.

As a part of the newsroom restructuring, the Gazette will hire an additional news reporter. Also, it will reduce the frequency of its Opinion page to three days per week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Gazette will also retain its two-page Opinion section on Sundays. The editorial board will be restructured, and local editorials will still be maintained with Publisher Dave Worstell and McCumber working jointly.

Tentative plans call for Ehrlick to be a consultant and contributor during a transition, assisting the Editorial Board and working on other writing projects as needed as a freelancer.