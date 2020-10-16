 Skip to main content
Billings Gazette wins top daily newspaper in Montana award for 5th straight year
Billings Gazette wins top daily newspaper in Montana award for 5th straight year

The Billings Gazette has won the Sam Gilluly Award, the Montana Newspaper Association's top award for large daily newspapers, for the fifth year in a row.

The association announced the annual awards in a presentation broadcast on Zoom Thursday evening. The ceremony was originally planned for June in conjunction with the MNA's annual convention, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the top newspaper award, The Gazette also won the General Excellence Award in the large daily newspaper division, best website, and photographer Casey Page won the Mel Ruder Award for Photograph of the Year.

Dennis Nettiksimmons, of Sofia

Guitarist Dennis Nettiksimmons of the guitar/cello duo Sofia, pictured Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

“I am very proud of our entire team at the Billings Gazette and I continue to be impressed by their talent and commitment to journalism and to our advertising customers," said Gazette President Dave Worstell. “This award is a representation of the good work that is being done by our entire staff every day”

In total, The Gazette won 14 first place awards, 12 second place awards and 12 third place awards across news and advertising categories.

First place award winners include:

  • Jeff Welsch won top honors for sports story for a feature about Laurel golfer Kyra Brockhausen and her struggles after being bullied.
  • Mike Scherting won first place in the sports feature category for a story about Billings West High football player Isaiah Sanchez with a "blue-collar, lunch-pail attitude."
  • Billings Gazette staff won top honors for continuing news coverage, digital presentation, and reporters Tom Lutey and Sam Wilson won for investigative journalism for a series of articles examining the missing and murdered Indigenous people issue.
  • Brett French won the award for sports and outdoors column writing for his harrowing tale of canoeing on Yellowstone Lake. French also took home a first place award for headline writing.
  • Billings Gazette staff won a page layout and design award for an Enjoy story featuring Billings drag queens.
  • Ryan Berry won first place for a feature photo of runners in the Montana Marathon at sunrise.
  • Casey Page won for best portrait photo with an image of guitarist Dennis Nettiksimmons of the local duo Sofia.
  • Billings Gazette advertising staff won for best ad to sell or promote merchandise, black and white; best ad to sell or promote merchandise, color; and best ad to sell or promote services, black and white.
BG190224A01.jpg

2020 Montana Newspaper Association awards

Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper

Billings Gazette

Division General Excellence

Billings Gazette

Mel Ruder Photograph of the Year

Casey Page

Best Sports Story

1st place - Jeff Welsch

3rd place - Jeff Welsch

Best Feature Story

3rd place - Sam Wilson

Best Sports Feature

1st place - Mike Scherting

Best Lifestyle Story

3rd place - Mike Kordenbrock

Best Education Coverage

3rd place - Matt Hoffman

Best Continuing News Coverage

1st place - Gazette Staff

Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award

2nd place - Brett French

Best Investigative Journalism

1st place - Sam Wilson, Tom Lutey

Best Column Writing

3rd place - Darrell Ehrlick

Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing

1st place - Brett French

Best Editorial

2nd place - Darrell Ehrlick

3rd place - Darrell Ehrlick

Best Headline

1st place - Gazette staff

3rd place - Gazette sports staff

Best Front Page

2nd place - Gazette staff

Best Page Layout and Design

1st place - Gazette staff

Best News Photo

3rd place - Casey Page

Best Feature Photo

1st place - Ryan Berry

Best Portrait Photo

1st place - Casey Page

Best Website

1st place - Gazette staff

Best Digital Presentation

1st place - Gazette Staff

3rd place - Jeff Welsch, Lindsay Rossmiller, Chase Doak, Casey Page

Best Online Ad

2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise (Black and White)

1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise (Color)

1st place and 2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services (Black and White)

1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff

Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services (Color)

2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Sponsor Page

2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Newspaper Promotional Ad

2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad

2nd place - Gazette art staff

Best Marketing Campaign

2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff

