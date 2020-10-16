Billings Gazette wins top daily newspaper in Montana award for 5th straight year

The Billings Gazette has won the Sam Gilluly Award, the Montana Newspaper Association's top award for large daily newspapers, for the fifth year in a row.
The association announced the annual awards in a presentation broadcast on Zoom Thursday evening. The ceremony was originally planned for June in conjunction with the MNA's annual convention, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the top newspaper award, The Gazette also won the General Excellence Award in the large daily newspaper division, best website, and photographer Casey Page won the Mel Ruder Award for Photograph of the Year.
“I am very proud of our entire team at the Billings Gazette and I continue to be impressed by their talent and commitment to journalism and to our advertising customers," said Gazette President Dave Worstell. “This award is a representation of the good work that is being done by our entire staff every day”
In total, The Gazette won 14 first place awards, 12 second place awards and 12 third place awards across news and advertising categories.
First place award winners include:
- Jeff Welsch won top honors for sports story for a feature about Laurel golfer Kyra Brockhausen and her struggles after being bullied.
- Mike Scherting won first place in the sports feature category for a story about Billings West High football player Isaiah Sanchez with a "blue-collar, lunch-pail attitude."
- Billings Gazette staff won top honors for continuing news coverage, digital presentation, and reporters Tom Lutey and Sam Wilson won for investigative journalism for a series of articles examining the missing and murdered Indigenous people issue.
- Brett French won the award for sports and outdoors column writing for his harrowing tale of canoeing on Yellowstone Lake. French also took home a first place award for headline writing.
- Billings Gazette staff won a page layout and design award for an Enjoy story featuring Billings drag queens.
- Ryan Berry won first place for a feature photo of runners in the Montana Marathon at sunrise.
- Casey Page won for best portrait photo with an image of guitarist Dennis Nettiksimmons of the local duo Sofia.
- Billings Gazette advertising staff won for best ad to sell or promote merchandise, black and white; best ad to sell or promote merchandise, color; and best ad to sell or promote services, black and white.
2020 Montana Newspaper Association awards
Sam Gilluly Award for Best Daily Newspaper
Billings Gazette
Division General Excellence
Billings Gazette
Mel Ruder Photograph of the Year
Casey Page
Best Sports Story
1st place - Jeff Welsch
3rd place - Jeff Welsch
Best Feature Story
3rd place - Sam Wilson
Best Sports Feature
1st place - Mike Scherting
Best Lifestyle Story
3rd place - Mike Kordenbrock
Best Education Coverage
3rd place - Matt Hoffman
Best Continuing News Coverage
1st place - Gazette Staff
Mark Henckel Outdoor Writing Award
2nd place - Brett French
Best Investigative Journalism
1st place - Sam Wilson, Tom Lutey
Best Column Writing
3rd place - Darrell Ehrlick
Best Sports and Outdoors Column Writing
1st place - Brett French
Best Editorial
2nd place - Darrell Ehrlick
3rd place - Darrell Ehrlick
Best Headline
1st place - Gazette staff
3rd place - Gazette sports staff
Best Front Page
2nd place - Gazette staff
Best Page Layout and Design
1st place - Gazette staff
Best News Photo
3rd place - Casey Page
Best Feature Photo
1st place - Ryan Berry
Best Portrait Photo
1st place - Casey Page
Best Website
1st place - Gazette staff
Best Digital Presentation
1st place - Gazette Staff
3rd place - Jeff Welsch, Lindsay Rossmiller, Chase Doak, Casey Page
Best Online Ad
2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise (Black and White)
1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise (Color)
1st place and 2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services (Black and White)
1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff
Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services (Color)
2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Sponsor Page
2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Newspaper Promotional Ad
2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad
2nd place - Gazette art staff
Best Marketing Campaign
2nd place and 3rd place - Gazette art staff
