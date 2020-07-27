Billings gears up for public safety mill levy push

Over the coming weeks, city leaders will be meeting with community groups and visiting each of Billings' five wards to give their presentation. Those meetings will be held in the evening at a city park within the ward to allow for proper social distancing.

The new levy will replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to partially fund police, fire and 911 services today.

Next month's vote for a new mill levy will give residents the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.

The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.

That increase will sustain the current staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments, and it will cost taxpayers who own a home worth $211,000 approximately $4.75 a month.

