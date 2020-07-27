Billings gears up for public safety mill levy push

City leaders have roughly 7 weeks to sell a $12 million public safety mill levy to Billings voters.
Ballots will be mailed out at the end of August and have to be returned to the Yellowstone County Elections Office by Sept. 15. Billings City Council members heard reports from city staff at their Monday night meeting detailing the publicity push for the mill levy.
Already, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and Billings Fire Chief Bill Rash, along with city administrator Chris Kukulski and assistant administrator Kevin Iffland have met with almost all city employees to explain the levy.
City leaders are restricted by state law from advocating for the mill levy; instead they are tasked with providing basic information on the levy and the programs it would support.
Those details and the presentation Kukulski and his team will be giving is posted on the city's website, ci.billings.mt.us.
Over the coming weeks, city leaders will be meeting with community groups and visiting each of Billings' five wards to give their presentation. Those meetings will be held in the evening at a city park within the ward to allow for proper social distancing.
The new levy will replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to partially fund police, fire and 911 services today.
Next month's vote for a new mill levy will give residents the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
That increase will sustain the current staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments, and it will cost taxpayers who own a home worth $211,000 approximately $4.75 a month.
