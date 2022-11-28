Billings grapples with how to pay to build out its new city hall after project doubles in price

Construction costs to build out the Stillwater building as Billings' new city hall have nearly doubled in the last year and City Council is struggling to find ways to cover the anticipated increase.

"It's very frustrating," said council member Tom Rupsis.

The complete build-out of the Stillwater building — which will include courtrooms for Municipal Court, police headquarters, offices for the majority of city departments and new council chambers — is projected to cost roughly $30 million. A year ago the price tag was $16.1 million. The city purchased the building for $13.5 million.

Over the next three weeks City Council will look at four different options for building out the Stillwater; three of those option delays construction of certain parts of the building to bring down the immediate cost.

Depending on the option it could save the city anywhere from $1 million to $8 million. However, by only building out certain parts of the Stillwater the city could likely end up paying more to complete the new city hall when it finally finishes the delayed construction.

Council will also weigh how to pay for the work now that it's nearly 50% over budget. Available to the city are $3 million in historic tax credits, potential revenue from leasing out space in the building it won't be immediately using and an $11 million loan that the city would pay back over the next 20 years.

Overall, the city will have 116,600 square feet of usable space within the building, of which 38,000 square feet will be open potentially to lease.

The city will also see revenue over the next three years from Yellowstone County. The county currently uses 17,000 square feet on the Stillwater's third floor, office space it will give up when it moves into the Miller Building, which it purchased in 2021.

The city also is in the process of selling a chunk of its property downtown, including City Hall at the corner of North 27th Street North and 3rd Avenue North, the retail office space on the ground floor of Park 1, the city's parking garage on 3rd Avenue North between North 29th and North 30th Streets, and the parking lots owned by the city on either side of the Burger Dive on 200 block of 27th Street.

For more than six years the city worked to find a place and a way to pay for new space for its municipal court system, Billings Police department headquarters and city hall.

A master facilities plan presented in 2016 and updated in 2019 found that the city was short approximately 20,000 square feet of the space it needed; it currently uses 68,485 square feet spread across multiple buildings downtown and on the city's South Side. The study sparked the city's search for a new home.