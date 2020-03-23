Billings group is organizing cloth mask making, supply donations to help health care professionals

Homemade mask material information

Supplies needed for homemade masks, according to Masked Crusaders of B-Town:

• Tight weave cotton fabric (1 yd will make over 10 masks)

• 1/4 inch, 1/16 inch round cord or 1/8 inch braided elastic (As much as you have. Even scraps over 14 inches. This is in high demand)

• ½ in Bias tape or twill tape (For cloth ties when elastic is not available)

• Floral Wire (for patterns that include a nose piece)

Medical grade masks for donation:

• Please donate your UNUSED N95 or other medical grade respirators of any size. Please message the group and we can help get these collected for delivery.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/maskcrusadersofbtown/

For those not on Facebook who want to get involved, organizer Tori Taylor recommends people contact their local fabric or quilting stores.