Billings groups awarded Humanities Montana CARES Grants

Since mid-May, Humanities Montana has awarded over $300,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to support cultural institutions across the state. Humanities Montana CARES Grants are awarded in amounts up to $5,000.

Billings organizations/projects awarded CARES Grants are:

  • Western Heritage Center: $4,000. A museum that interprets the history of the Yellowstone River Valley with the goal of emphasizing Montana’s diverse history through traveling exhibits, walking tours, public outreach programs and filmed public programs.
  • Worlds Apart But Not Strangers: Holocaust Education and Indian Education for All, Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights, $2,500. Humanities Montana will fund an experiential inquiry-based seminar for Montana educators in Billings this summer.

In the weeks ahead, Humanities Montana will continue to distribute a total of $400,000 in grants to the state’s museums, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a press release from the organization.

A full list of state awardees is available online at humanitiesmontana.org.

