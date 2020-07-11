Billings groups awarded Humanities Montana CARES Grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since mid-May, Humanities Montana has awarded over $300,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to support cultural institutions across the state. Humanities Montana CARES Grants are awarded in amounts up to $5,000.

Billings organizations/projects awarded CARES Grants are:

Western Heritage Center: $4,000. A museum that interprets the history of the Yellowstone River Valley with the goal of emphasizing Montana’s diverse history through traveling exhibits, walking tours, public outreach programs and filmed public programs.

$4,000. A museum that interprets the history of the Yellowstone River Valley with the goal of emphasizing Montana’s diverse history through traveling exhibits, walking tours, public outreach programs and filmed public programs. Worlds Apart But Not Strangers: Holocaust Education and Indian Education for All, Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights, $2,500. Humanities Montana will fund an experiential inquiry-based seminar for Montana educators in Billings this summer.

In the weeks ahead, Humanities Montana will continue to distribute a total of $400,000 in grants to the state’s museums, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a press release from the organization.

A full list of state awardees is available online at humanitiesmontana.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0