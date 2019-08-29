The Billings Gun Show, taking place Sept. 6-8 at MetraPark, will feature a rare opportunity to view a fully restored M3A1 Scout Car, which was originally manufactured between 1939 and 1944.
According to a press release from show organizers, the car is one of two verified USMC Scout Cars in the world. Excluding vehicle parts and weapons serving on Scout Cars in combat, this car features the correct group of WWII USMC gear, optics, radios and accessories, which were sourced from 50 states and 13 foreign countries over a period of 10 years. A Jeep with 37MM cannon in tow is also going to be on display.
The show also features collections of flamethrowers provided by local historians and collectors. These include an M1A1 Flamethrower and an M9 Flamethrower. Flamethrowers are used in domestic firefighting applications as well as military use.
The High Standard Gun Collectors national meeting runs concurrent with the gun show. Many attendees will have exemplary collections on display.
The Billings Gun Show will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, from 9 am to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8.