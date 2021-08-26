Billings Hardware closes its Grand Avenue store, sells building

Billings Hardware has sold its building at the corner of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West, closing the store there and moving operations to its Broadwater Avenue location.

The commercial real estate market in Billings is nearly as hot as the housing market and Billings Hardware's owner and general manager TJ Comstock made the decision to take advantage of it.

"At the end of the day the deal was right," Comstock said.

Signs announcing the closure have been posted around the building, and the windows and front doors have been boarded up as employees work to disassemble the store.

The sale of the building is still in process and so Comstock declined to name the buyer, pointing to a confidentiality agreement that's part of the sale. But he said the proceeds from the sale could be enough to open two additional stores.

Billings Hardware's second location at 906 Broadwater is now its sole store in Billings; Comstock owns two more stores across the state.

As he looked to the future of his hardware stores, he offered his gratitude to customers.