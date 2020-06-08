Billings has plan for residents behind on their water bills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings Public Works has given residents who haven't paid their water bills in April or May until July 8 to square up with the city.

In the face of record unemployment due to government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order in April prohibiting utility shutoffs for nonpayment through May 25.

Currently, at least 814 Billings residents are delinquent on their water bills. This time last year the number was just more than 30. Overall, Public Works serves roughly 40,000 water customers.

"My guess is, we're gonna get that number down," said Jennifer Duray, deputy director of Billings Public Works.

It's the first time Duray has seen the number so high. Legally, the city could have begun shutting off water service on May 26. Instead, officials from Public Works have been working to contact the 814 residents to get a payment or to work out a payment plan.

The city's goal is to shut off the water for as few residents as possible.

"We still make payment arrangements with people," Duray said.