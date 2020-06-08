Billings has plan for residents behind on their water bills

Billings Public Works has given residents who haven't paid their water bills in April or May until July 8 to square up with the city.
In the face of record unemployment due to government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order in April prohibiting utility shutoffs for nonpayment through May 25.
Currently, at least 814 Billings residents are delinquent on their water bills. This time last year the number was just more than 30. Overall, Public Works serves roughly 40,000 water customers.
"My guess is, we're gonna get that number down," said Jennifer Duray, deputy director of Billings Public Works.
It's the first time Duray has seen the number so high. Legally, the city could have begun shutting off water service on May 26. Instead, officials from Public Works have been working to contact the 814 residents to get a payment or to work out a payment plan.
The city's goal is to shut off the water for as few residents as possible.
"We still make payment arrangements with people," Duray said.
Residents may pay their water bills online, by phone or in person. Delinquent customers may also call 657-8315 and work out an arrangement for payment with the city.
Customers who are a part of the COVID-19 vulnerable population may request an extension on paying their bill. According to the state, that includes those who are "suffering a current financial hardship as a result of the outbreak and who are still sheltering at home."
The state also includes vulnerable residents as those older than 65, those with serious underlying health conditions, "including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, or asthma, and people whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer or other conditions requiring such therapy."
Public Works finished its plan to seek payment on the delinquent accounts Thursday. Duray said she and her staff called various other cities around the state to see how they were handling it.
Some cities hadn't yet put a plan in place; others were requiring payments starting in late June. Duray said her department decided to wait until July 8 in an effort to reach as many of the delinquent customers as possible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.