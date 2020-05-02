Billings Head Start program closes preschool classrooms for remainder of school year

“It’s a difficult and very intangible thing to explain to this age group,” King said. Educators have tried to emphasize to students and families that “it’s OK to have feelings of sadness or grief or confusion or surprise... Validate those feelings. Meet those kids at their social and emotional level.”

Early education

Explorer's Academy enrolls about 360 kids in Yellowstone County. The program is designed to give young kids, especially those from low-income families, access to high-quality preschool. Head Start is by far the most robust preschool provider in Montana, one of only a handful of states with no state-funded preschool program after legislators killed off the short lived STARS program in 2019.

Educators have pointed to wide gaps among children entering kindergarten. Programs like Head Start aim to level the playing field, and research suggests they help. It's also an opportunity to identify children with special needs and provide support.

One of the big questions about this year's shutdown is how much it will affect the progress of kids slated to attend kindergarten next year.