Billings Head Start program closes preschool classrooms for remainder of school year

Coronavirus shutdowns will claim the rest of the school year for some of Billings youngest students.
Explorers Academy, Billings' Head Start program, followed the lead of Montana's K-12 schools to keep buildings shuttered for the rest of the year.
The federally-funded preschool program is continuing remote learning initiatives, but faces unique challenges with programs that focus heavily on social and emotional skills.
“The thought of educating children through remote learning at a preschool level was almost unheard of,” said Janice King, the program's interim director. "(But) we’ve heard some really great success stories from lots of our families.”
Teachers have continued communicating with parents through already-used online programs and provided educational resources. They've prepared recorded lessons for students and had video chats. A social-emotional learning coach who's a licensed therapist has begun telehealth appointments.
Some educators have conducted home visits, waving at kids through windows or dropping off Easter baskets.
But one of the biggest gaps to bridge is simply trying to explain to three- and four-year-olds why, after months of routine, the story-time rug has been pulled out from under them.
“It’s a difficult and very intangible thing to explain to this age group,” King said. Educators have tried to emphasize to students and families that “it’s OK to have feelings of sadness or grief or confusion or surprise... Validate those feelings. Meet those kids at their social and emotional level.”
Early education
Explorer's Academy enrolls about 360 kids in Yellowstone County. The program is designed to give young kids, especially those from low-income families, access to high-quality preschool. Head Start is by far the most robust preschool provider in Montana, one of only a handful of states with no state-funded preschool program after legislators killed off the short lived STARS program in 2019.
Educators have pointed to wide gaps among children entering kindergarten. Programs like Head Start aim to level the playing field, and research suggests they help. It's also an opportunity to identify children with special needs and provide support.
One of the big questions about this year's shutdown is how much it will affect the progress of kids slated to attend kindergarten next year.
King said that some federal grants are expected to be available to Head Start programs that could be used for a summer school program. She felt that something similar to Billings Public Schools' Kindergarten Jumpstart summer program — where incoming students attend six weeks of half-days in small class sizes to get a leg up on settling into a school routine — could be a good fit.
Sending activities home, whether online or with hard-copy packets, has been "hit-and-miss," King said. Not every parent is comfortable in a teacher-type role.
Some of Head Start's other offerings, like parenting classes, have been put on hold. Instructors are keeping in touch with enrolled parents and offering support, but the classes focused on in-person activities like role-playing scenarios.
Deciding to close with only about two weeks left in the school year was a clear decision, King said. The doubts that K-12 school officials have about the feasibility of social distancing in schools are only magnified for young students.
But the program is still hoping to give kids some kind of year-end milestone.
“Saying goodbye is a really important part of sending kids off,” King said, “(to) fulfill emotional and human needs for closure.”
