Billings health system walks back red, 'critical' designation for hospital resources

On Monday, health care system capacity in Yellowstone County elevated to red status on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard on RiverStone Health’s website.
By Tuesday, the indicator was dialed back to yellow status.
The dashboard provides a snapshot to the public of how the county is handling the novel coronavirus. Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton expressed his concerns Monday saying COVID-19 has put a strain on Billings’ hospitals as cases in the county continued to surge to record highs.
In order for the health care capacity dashboard status to elevate to red status, both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare must report an internal red status. After the county alerted the public to the elevation to red status Monday, Billings Clinic clarified its capacity remained at yellow.
The blip in the dashboard was due to a miscommunication between RiverStone Health and Billings Clinic, officials from both entities said.
Billings Clinic reported Tuesday its status was yellow, which means that “the needs of our system are beginning to outpace capacity,” according to CEO Scott Ellner.
Ellner also stated that the red status for the hospital on the county’s dashboard means that the system, including its 14 affiliates in Montana and Wyoming, “cannot accept patients” and that it's “diverting patients away.”
Each health system uses its own criteria for how these statuses are defined, according to Barbara Schneeman, spokeswoman for RiverStone Health. These are then communicated to RiverStone Health under the three categories on the dashboard: green, meaning “operating as expected/normal capacity"; yellow, meaning “needs beginning to outpace capacity"; and red, meaning “stressed operations/critical concerns.”
“There’s some subjectivity to that, and both hospitals have their own determination of what red, yellow (and) green means to them,” Schneeman said.
St. Vincent is operating under a red status due to multiple reasons, including the overall rate of positive cases in Yellowstone County and the state as a whole, the hospital’s “high overall patient census” and a high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, hospital officials said Tuesday evening.
Support Local Journalism
St. Vincent Healthcare plans to implement a phase of its surge plan to increase ICU capacity, and get assistance from system partners. The health system brought in workers from a facility in Colorado in September.
“A status change identifies the need to implement aspects of our surge plan to expand our capacity so we can be proactive in anticipating a growing number of COVID-19 patients who may need our care,” said Michael Skehan, COO at St. Vincent Healthcare in an email.
Billings Clinic hasn’t reached red status, Ellner said, because it’s working to find ways to expand capacity. Last week, the hospital announced that it is using a vacant building at St. John’s United to house up to 12 patients not infected with COVID-19, and it opened a hospital capacity unit on site in Billings that can house up to 15 to 20 patients not infected with COVID-19 for short periods of time.
The hospital is also under construction to add six new intensive care unit beds which should be complete in the next two to three weeks, said Zach Benoit, spokesman for Billings Clinic. A new regional transfer center has also been implemented, and makes it easier for outlying facilities and health system partners to know when to keep patients at home and when to transfer them to Billings Clinic.
Two additional floors over the family birth center at Billings Clinic will provide space for more hospital rooms, Benoit said.
The hospital plans to purchase more ventilator equipment to accommodate 78 patients at the downtown Billings Clinic campus.
As of Tuesday morning, 17 beds were available at the downtown campus, four beds at the Billings Clinic unit at St. John’s United, and 47 staffed beds in the region through Billings Clinic’s 14 health system hospital partners, Benoit said.
The hospital also has a surge plan in place to increase ICU beds if cases continue to rise, Ellner said. Operating rooms, recovery rooms and the emergency department at Billings Clinic could be used to accommodate sick patients. Air handlers would help circulate air beyond the ICU area, he said, since the virus can spread through droplets in the air.
“Within a few hours, we could get between 78 to 85 beds available,” he said.
Patients who can delay their elective surgery are asked to do so, and a number of patients are transferred to affiliated hospitals to help with capacity strain, while allowing them to receive treatment close to home, Ellner said.
“It’s just an unprecedented time where this is really stressing people,” Ellner said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.