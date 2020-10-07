Billings health system walks back red, 'critical' designation for hospital resources

“A status change identifies the need to implement aspects of our surge plan to expand our capacity so we can be proactive in anticipating a growing number of COVID-19 patients who may need our care,” said Michael Skehan, COO at St. Vincent Healthcare in an email.

Billings Clinic hasn’t reached red status, Ellner said, because it’s working to find ways to expand capacity. Last week, the hospital announced that it is using a vacant building at St. John’s United to house up to 12 patients not infected with COVID-19, and it opened a hospital capacity unit on site in Billings that can house up to 15 to 20 patients not infected with COVID-19 for short periods of time.

The hospital is also under construction to add six new intensive care unit beds which should be complete in the next two to three weeks, said Zach Benoit, spokesman for Billings Clinic. A new regional transfer center has also been implemented, and makes it easier for outlying facilities and health system partners to know when to keep patients at home and when to transfer them to Billings Clinic.

Two additional floors over the family birth center at Billings Clinic will provide space for more hospital rooms, Benoit said.

The hospital plans to purchase more ventilator equipment to accommodate 78 patients at the downtown Billings Clinic campus.