Billings heart surgeon retiring after 4 decades: 'It’s hard putting the scalpel down, it’s bittersweet'

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, Dr. Scott Millikan, dressed in blue scrubs, sat at a piano inside the Billings Clinic cafeteria playing a piece he composed.
His night on call over, the heart surgeon did what he often does, pulled up the piano bench, plopped down and plunked out a tune.
“It’s a great release, and I love the creativity about it,” he said, after the last notes faded. “Surgery is very artistic, as is music. There are a lot of similarities there.”
Millikan, partially balding with a gray-flecked goatee, donned his mask after his impromptu performance. But the protective wear couldn’t hide his smiling eyes.
For a man who very early on decided to be a surgeon and by age 9 got his first guitar, both medicine and music have long been part of his life. But that will soon change.
After 41 years in medicine, 34 of them as a cardiovascular surgeon at Billings Clinic, Millikan, 66, will retire on Friday. He’s not one to keep count of cases, but the longtime surgeon figures over four decades he’s performed more than 10,000 operations, thousands of them open-heart surgeries.
“I was lucky to do one,” Millikan said.
He is quick to point out that so much of what he has accomplished has been thanks to many others in his life: his family, mentors along the way and the team he has worked with for many years at the Billings hospital.
“Any of my success I would say has always come with the help of others,” he said. “I’m grateful to all of them for allowing me to live my dream.”
Early inspiration
Millikan grew up in Southern California, the oldest of three boys. His parents, both professional ice skaters who met while performing with the Ice Follies, put a high value on education.
He recalled one evening when the family sat around their black-and-white television, eating Swanson TV dinners — “I was 5 or 6” — watching what was purported to be the first surgery broadcast on the new medium.
“The next day I operated on one of my stuffed animals,” Millikan said, his eyes lighting up. “I took its button eye out, pulled out some cotton and retied the eye.”
From that moment, Millikan was enthralled with the idea of becoming a surgeon. He felt like the profession chose him, like it was a calling.
That’s not to say he didn’t enjoy a normal childhood.
“I played Little League, I skateboarded, and when I was old enough to hitchhike, I body surfed,” Millikan said. “When I was 9, my mom and dad bought me my first guitar.”
Growing up during the ’60s, a golden age of music in Southern California, Millikan, a self-taught musician, enjoyed both rock and roll and surf music. Once, in seventh grade, he and a friend sneaked back stage at a Buffalo Springfield concert and hung out with band members.
There, he met Richie Furay, who played guitar and sang vocals. Furay encouraged the wide-eyed youth with his music.
“He said ‘keep playing guitar, kid,’” Millikan recalled. “He gave me a lot of encouragement. That kind of stuck with me.”
Millikan played in rock-and-roll bands in high school and during college at the University of California Irvine. When he left for medical school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, he sold all his musical equipment, which he realized was a mistake. Not long after, he bought another guitar.
Medical mentors
If Furay was a kind of musical mentor, Millikan ticked of the names of people who guided him through his medical schooling. Among them was Dr. Fred Kahn, a Southern California surgeon who let Millikan scrub in when he was in college.
“Because of that experience I’ve always loved having young people in my operating room and hopefully get them excited about being a physician or a surgeon,” he said, “A way to pay it forward.”
As a general surgery resident, Millikan worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver with Dr. Art Prevedel and Dr. Richard Parker. That’s when he knew he wanted to be a heart surgeon, and that’s where he met his first wife, Ann.
Millikan completed his training as a cardiovascular surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in 1986, and with Ann moved to Billings to join what is now Billings Clinic.
“One of the things I love about surgery is it’s kind of a nexus between science and art,” he said.
Every operation, especially heart surgery, is custom-made, and the surgeon doesn’t really know what to expect until he opens up a patient.
“You’re bound by the rules of science, but there’s also the art of medicine.”
It can be grueling. An open-heart surgery, on average, takes four to five hours, but it can last more than eight hours.
“You learn to stand a lot,” Millikan said. “Most long operations, there’ll be moments when you can take some mental breaks.”
Millikan said since he first picked up a scalpel, one of the key advances has been the use of minimally invasive techniques, including replacing aortic valves through a small incision in the groin. The surgery is less traumatic for patients than open heart surgery and results in a quicker recovery.
The biggest change at Billings Clinic for Millikan, who served as department chair of Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery for many years, was the transition to a team concept, where the same group of people worked together every day.
“It’s a little like playing in a band,” he said.
Each member of the team performed a different role, but over time they blended together in a sort of symphony that resulted in good outcomes for patients.
Ironically, Millikan said he’s the only surgeon he knows who doesn’t play music in the operating room “because I’d end up paying attention to the music.” Everyone is focused on the task at hand, though he said there are moments of levity.
Always encouraging
Millikan has a reputation as an encourager among his staff. At an outdoor ceremony to honor him Wednesday night, an audience of family, friends and colleagues was reminded of that.
Dr. Alexander “Sasha” Kraev, cardiovascular surgeon and now department head, spoke of Millikan’s unending support.
“Scott’s been there for the lows, even when I was crying over a bad outcome in the back hallway, and he’s been there for the highs, for the successes,” Kraev said.
He’s been there for everybody in the department, for all of Billings Clinic, for his patients and their families, Kraev said. “It’s quite amazing.”
Christy Baxter, a nurse who has worked with Millikan for more than 30 years, recalled that at the end of a particularly hard day of caring for a patient recovering from surgery, the surgeon put a hand on her shoulder and told her she had done an amazing job.
“That’s just a story of how he always treated us, how he built us up and how he allowed us to gain success,” she said.
Millikan, during an interview, said he has worked hard to extend that kindness to patients and their families.
“I’ve always treated patients with as much empathy as I can muster,” he said during an interview. “Because if you treat patients like your family, by and large you will do right by them,” he said.
Most of the time, Millikan has been successful in surgery, getting to deliver the good news that the patient is doing well, will recover, move forward. But not always.
“The victories are great, and the defeats are devastating and they stay with you,” he said.
He knows what it’s like to lose a loved one. After he and Ann married, the couple had a son together and then adopted two daughters from South Korea. Ann, who was a nurse, first got a master’s in nursing and then went back to school and earned a law degree.
She was diagnosed with cancer and died in 1999. It was an incredibly difficult time, Millikan said.
Eventually, he met and married his current wife, Tamra, and the couple adopted two little boys from Guatemala. Millikan treasures his time at home, the vacations the family has enjoyed, their life together. He also acknowledges their sacrifices, the missed family dinners and celebrations, the untold times when middle-of-the-night phone calls to him also awakened his wife.
“I’m thankful, grateful and so lucky to have a family all the way along that has been completely supportive of my career,” he said. “I don’t know if I could have done it without them.”
And then there’s his music. Along with piano, Millikan kept up with his guitar over the years. He and an anesthesiologist on his team, Dr. Russ Harvey, then a member of the Midlife Chryslers, played a little guitar together.
When an opening came up in the band 15 years ago, Millikan gladly joined the local oldies band primarily made up of musicians from the medical community.
“It was fun to get back into a band, to get up in front of people, he said. “There’s something nice about putting smiles on people’s faces.”
But change is in the wind. The Midlife Chryslers are slowly winding down. And Millikan is retiring from medicine. Still, music will always be a part of his life, and so will serving people, albeit in another form.
“It’s hard putting the scalpel down, it’s bittersweet,” he said. “I have loved being a surgeon and a doctor. But the time comes. There will be another kind of 2.0 and I’m sure it will involve being of service to people.”
A few months ago, Millikan bumped into a man who whose father he operated on in 1986, during his first year at Billings Clinic. Even after so many years, the man again thanked the surgeon, telling him that his father, at 95, was still doing great.
It was a fitting capstone for the surgeon who, with the help of others, has lent a healing hand to thousands of people.
“I can’t be more grateful for that opportunity,” he said.
