Billings heart surgeon retiring after 4 decades: 'It’s hard putting the scalpel down, it’s bittersweet'

Millikan, during an interview, said he has worked hard to extend that kindness to patients and their families.

“I’ve always treated patients with as much empathy as I can muster,” he said during an interview. “Because if you treat patients like your family, by and large you will do right by them,” he said.

Most of the time, Millikan has been successful in surgery, getting to deliver the good news that the patient is doing well, will recover, move forward. But not always.

“The victories are great, and the defeats are devastating and they stay with you,” he said.

He knows what it’s like to lose a loved one. After he and Ann married, the couple had a son together and then adopted two daughters from South Korea. Ann, who was a nurse, first got a master’s in nursing and then went back to school and earned a law degree.

She was diagnosed with cancer and died in 1999. It was an incredibly difficult time, Millikan said.