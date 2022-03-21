Billings Heights casino robbery ends with one woman in custody, one at large

Billings police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night and ended with one suspect in custody and another at large.

The two women walked into the Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street at 8 p.m. During the robbery, one of the two suspects fired a gun into the air before the two fled in a blue car, BPD tweeted Monday at 8:46 a.m.

Billings police responded to the call and spotted the fleeing car speeding away the other direction. Police pursued the vehicle which was “travelling at a high rate of speed.” After briefly losing the car in traffic, law enforcement found the vehicle with the help of Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies near Ponderosa School on Billings’ South Side at about 8:10 p.m.

One of the suspects was seen running from the abandoned vehicle. After a foot chase police arrested the woman, who was allegedly identified as Makyla Fetter, at 8:17 p.m. The other suspect had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. Billings Police Lt. Matthew Lennick said the only information available to the public on the other suspect is that she is described as a Native American woman. Police are still investigating the robbery.

Fetter was booked at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and charged with robbery, according to Lennick. The county jail roster indicated she also faces charges of criminal endangerment and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. She also had earlier warrants and tickets for failure to appear, shoplifting and unauthorized use of a vehicle. She has not yet been arraigned or given an opportunity to enter a plea to the new charges.

Gun violence has been on the rise in Billings over the last two years. Cases of assault with a weapon in Billings for 2021 increased by over 76% over the previous year, according to BPD data. Assaults with a weapon totaled 393 separate reports last year. The increase in assaults contributed to an overall rise in violent crime in the city since the beginning of 2020.

Gun violence has claimed the lives of at least five people in Billings so far in 2022, and police have responded to over eight shootings, according to statements posted to social media by BPD.

